Ghaziabad, Jul 29 (PTI) A six-year-old died as she was buried alive after a portion of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, police said on Thursday.

Another girl escaped with minor injuries.

The incident took place at Pasonda village when a balcony of a house under which the girls were playing caved in.

Deputy Superintendent Police Alok Dubey said six-year-old Aisha died on the spot while another girl sustained mild injuries, for which she is undergoing treatment.

