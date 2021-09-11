Ghaziabad, Sep 11 (PTI) The Kavi Nagar police on Saturday raided a hookah bar here and arrested 22 people, including six girls.

According to police, the bar was being run stealthily in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC).

Also Read | Indian Navy Will Soon Get a Floating Missile Test Range After Sea Trials. Sea Trials of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Following a tip-off around 2.40 pm, police raided Heart Beat Next Café and arrested 22 people, including six girls, besides recovering different types of smoking stuff, DSP Anshu Jain said.

Nine hookahs, 14 smoke coils and tobacco of different flavours was also seized.

Also Read | COVID-19 TPR Drops to 15.19% in Kerala, Reports 20,487 Fresh Cases in Past 24 Hours, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sameer Khan, a hookah bar operator, has been arrested, Jain said, adding that two bar operators Javed and Mohit are absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)