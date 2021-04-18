Ghaziabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Three women were held hostage at a house in the Loni area here on Sunday after people alleged that they were involved in the abduction of children, police said.

The incident took place in Ashok Vihar Colony on Sunday afternoon.

Local residents also pelted police with stones when they were returning after freeing the women, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The locals misbehaved with the police personnel when they were leaving the place. A windscreen of the circle officer's vehicle was damaged in stone pelting. Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons, the SP said.

