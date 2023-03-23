Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday reached Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and interrogated a suspect in connection with its ongoing probe in the Ghazwa-e-Hind case which is linked to the radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts.

The NIA team reached Bahodapur locality in the district early in the morning and interrogated the suspect for around two hours.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said, "NIA team arrived here and they had to interrogate a suspect living in Bahodapur locality of the district in connection with a case. The team has left after the interrogation and whatever cooperation was required, we have given them."

Notably, the NIA team raided seven places across the country, including Gwalior in connection with the same case on Thursday. The places searched by NIA sleuths comprise three each in Maharashtra's Nagpur and Gujarat, and one place in Gwalior.

The NIA initially registered the Ghazwa-e-Hind case on July 22 last year at Phulwari Sharif Police Station in Bihar. In the Phulwari Sharif investigations, the NIA said, "It is revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish, a self-radicalised individual, was in contact with a number of foreign entities on the WhatsApp group "Ghazwa-e-Hind" created by him."

"In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence," the NIA had said earlier.

On January 6 this year, the NIA filed a charge sheet against an accused in NIA Special Court in Bihar in the case. (ANI)

