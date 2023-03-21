Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Have you ever heard of 'Ghost Fair' or 'Bhooton ka Mela'? No wonder, it is a famous event which is organised in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the occasion of Chaitra Amavasya which falls on Tuesday this year.

Chaitra Amavasya is also known as Bhutadi Amavasya and a large number of devotees thronged to take the holy dip in Bawan Kund located at Kaliadeh Palace in the district on the occasion.

Also Read | Matter of Change in Excise Policy Went to Delhi LG and Finance Secretary Among Others: … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

During this, many devotees were spotted performing Tantra Kriya (a kind of Black Magic practice) and some were also seen performing rituals for evil spirits in the Ghost fair.

According to religious beliefs, it is said that taking a holy dip in the Bawan Kund on the occasion of Bhutadi Amavasya, people get freed from evil spirits and the door to salvation is opened. It is also mentioned in Skanda Purana.

Also Read | Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 Announced: BSEB Intermediate Result Declared at biharboardonline.com, Know How To Check Scores.

A devotee, Mohit Chouhan, a resident of Dangwada village, said, "Today, we have come here to take holy dip in Bawan Kund in Ujjain. It has a great importance on the occasion of Amavasya as many hurdles of people get removed after taking a bath here."

In view of the safety measures, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team along with police personnel of four police stations were deployed on the spot.

Ghatiya Police station in charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said, "Special arrangements have been made for Bhutadi Amavasya at Bawan Kund located at Kaliadeh Palace in the district. Police force of four police stations, SDRF teams and swimming teams have been deployed here in view of the safety measures."

Around 60 police personnel of four police stations which include, Mahila Thana, Panwasa, Ghatiya and Raghavi police station were deployed around the Kund. Preparations were also made so that the crowd does not gather at one place, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)