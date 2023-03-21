Patna, March 21: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, declared the Class 12 Result 2023 or Intermediate Results 2023 at 2 pm. The candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their scores on the official website of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results will be released for all students including arts, commerce, and science streams. BSEB Class 12 Results 2023: Bihar Board to Declare Intermediate Result at 2 PM on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The board conducted Bihar Class 12 2023 exams from February 1 to February 11. A total of 13,18,227 students took the exam, out of which 6,36,432 were girls and 6,81,795 were boys. The BSEB Intermediate Results 2023 can also be viewed alternatively at biharboardonline.com. Candidates are adviced to keep all the necessary documents including ID card, BSEB Class 12 hall ticket, etc handy before checking the result. BSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Know Likely Date and How To Check Bihar Board Inter Results Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How To Check BSEB Class 12 Results 2023:

Visit the official websites of the BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or

On the homepage, click on the class 12 result link

Enter all the required credentials such as exam seat number and password, etc.

The BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

To pass Bihar Board 12th, students have to score at least 33% marks. In subjects with practical, 40% marks in practical and 30% in written examination will have to be brought.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).