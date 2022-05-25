Noida, May 25 (PTI) The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has started a centre of excellence at its Greater Noida campus to provide insulin to underprivileged children with type one diabetes in western Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The GIMS, an autonomous institution under the UP government, has tied up with the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF), for the initiative launched Tuesday, they said.

"The centre of excellence will supply insulin for underprivileged children with type one diabetes in western Uttar Pradesh, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality.

"It will provide support, education, and quality training to develop a pool of resource personnel for managing childhood diabetes," GIMS Director Dr (Retired Brig) Rakesh Gupta said.

The premier institute noted that diabetes is a very common problem.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, an estimated 74.2 million adults in India were living with diabetes and more than 229,000 children and adolescents are suffering from type one diabetes under the age of 20 years in the country, it said in a statement.

"These type one diabetic patients are on a life-long insulin therapy as beta cells of pancreas are destroyed by autoimmune process," the GIMS said.

The NNEF said underprivileged children in India who live with type one diabetes may not have uniform access to insulin for treatment, leading to debilitating health consequences.

"This CoE is an effort to offer free care for these children and advocate with the government for better and sustainable access to insulin supplies," the foundation said.

Further, the CoE will help create a registry and promote research and development to encourage the generation of scientific publications and provide appropriate recommendations for the management of diabetes mellitus in Indian children, it added.

"This is the first of multiple CoEs to be launched in the country and it will serve patients from western Uttar Pradesh - an underserved area for type one diabetes treatment, especially for children," NNEF's managing trustee Vikrant Shrotriya said.

