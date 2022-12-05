Sultanpur (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a motorcycle-borne man on Monday while she was returning from her school in this district, police said.

Police rescued the girl and arrested the 27-year-old man within an hour, they said. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections based on the complaint of her family members, Motigarpur police station in-charge Rajkumar Verma said.

The 13-year-old student was returning home from school on Monday when the accused forcibly took her to an unknown place, Verma said.

On the complaint of the family, police laid siege to the area and arrested the accused within an hour, he added.

