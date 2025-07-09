New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A minor girl fell into an open manhole in the Najafgarh area of Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The girl, identified as Silki, a resident of Prem Nagar, was rescued by labourers working at the site, they said.

The workers had placed caution tape around the manhole which was under repair. The girl was playing there alone and, while playing, around 2 pm she fell into the manhole.

She was immediately rescued and did not suffer any injuries. No complaint was lodged, the police said.

