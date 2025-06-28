Palghar, Jun 28 (PTI) A Class 9 girl student died by suicide on the premises of an ashram school, a residential educational institute for tribal children, in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, an official said.

Pallavi Khotre, 15, hanged herself from an iron rod on the first floor of her hostel building of the school, located in the Dahanu taluka. No suicide note has been recovered, he said.

The school operates under the Dahanu Integrated Tribal Development Project.

The reason for her suicide is yet to be ascertained, said the official from the Talasari police station, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

A local resident said the incident raises questions concerning mental health support and supervision provided to students in ashram school hostels.

