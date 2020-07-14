Aizawl, Jul 14 (PTI) Girls outshone boys by over one percentage points in the Mizoram class 12 board examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The pass percentage of the girl students was 79.14 per cent while that of boys was 77.81 per cent in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education.

Christina Lalchhandama of Greenland Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, Lalremsiama Darchhun of St Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl and Lalhriatpuia Ralte of St Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl topped the merit list in Arts, Science and Commerce respectively.

A total of 9,677 students, including 5,216 girls, out of the total 12,324 successfully passed the examinations conducted during February to July in three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science, registering the total pass percentage of 78.52.

Last year the pass percentage was 78.94 .

A total of 2,551 students who appeared for the exams failed 1,334 of them girls and 1,217 boys while 96 candidates, including 41 girls, got compartmental chance.

At least 13 students, including 7 girls figured in top-10 in Arts stream, 12 students, including 2 girls in Science stream and 10 students, including 6 girls in Commerce stream.

Of the total 9,470 candidates who appeared for the exams in Arts stream, 7,377 students cleared it registering a pass percentage of 77.90.

In the science stream, the pass percentage was 79.40 as 1,800 students out of the total 2,267 candidates cleared the exams.

In Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 85.18 as 500 students out of 587 successfully passed the examination.

