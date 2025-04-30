Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday released the results of the class 10 examinations conducted in March this year.

A total of 5,07,107 students appeared for the exams, including 4,96,374 regular students and 10,733 private candidates.

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra on 1st May, Unveil WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Travel to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

An official statement said that 92.78 per cent of regular students passed the exams.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.26 compared to 91.32 for boys—a difference of 2.94 percentage points in favour of girls.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

The release said 4,629 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while two schools recorded a zero per cent pass rate.

Among private candidates, 57.22 per cent passed the exams, with girls once again ahead—61.70 per cent compared to 55.14 per cent for boys.

The Telangana government's social welfare residential schools recorded 98.79 per cent pass rate, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)