Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2025 (GIS) in Bhopal, state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that the summit will bring huge investment to the state and increase employment opportunities.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, "The Global Investors' Summit being organised in Madhya Pradesh is a very good sign as it will bring huge investment to the state and increase employment opportunities. There is a huge scope of development in the state. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will boost the chances of investment."

State Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that the state can provide good logistic facilities and is an investment-friendly state.

Vishvas Kailash Sarang said, "The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors' Summit will create new opportunities for welfare, development and employment. Investors from across the world are participating in the summit. Madhya Pradesh is a very good investment destination. MP is located in central India and can provide efficient logistics. We are an investment friendly state. Our political will is very strong."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that GIS 2025 will play a very important role for the youth.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "Today is a very special day for Bhopal. After some time, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Investor Summit. It is a special day for all of us, especially for the people of Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh. We are organizing a big investment summit with industrialists from all over the world, new records of development will be created. This will play a very important role, especially for the youth."

The summit will be held till February 25.

The CM further said that with conducting such a summit the economic situation of the state will improve and job opportunities will be created.

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani arrived at the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

He said, "There are a lot of possibilities in Madhya Pradesh."

Union Minister L Murugan said, "Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav successfully organised the summit. There is a festive atmosphere in the city. Investors from across the country and the world are participating in the summit. The summit will give a big boost to the development of the state."According to an official release, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit will witness the participation of 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business ties.

Several leading industrialists from the country are also participating in summit. Notable business leaders attending include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries Limited; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited.

The diplomatic delegation at GIS-2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia. Senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada will also be present.

Additionally, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, along with high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, have confirmed their participation.

The World Bank will play a crucial role in GIS-2025, led by Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame, accompanied by senior specialists in infrastructure and digital transformation. The World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will also be represented, with Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor attending the event.

Several global trade and investment promotion agencies have confirmed their participation, reflecting strong international interest in Madhya Pradesh.

These include the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), led by Director General Hiroyuki Kitamura; German Trade & Invest, represented by Director Seema Bharadwaj; Invest Ottawa; and top agencies from Italy, Canada, Australia (Austrade), and Malaysia (Matrade).To attract investment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav organized Regional Industry Conclaves in several divisions of Madhya Pradesh. He also held interactive sessions across major Indian cities and conducted international investment roadshows in the UK, Germany, and Japan.

These efforts have created a strong platform for regional industries and have successfully drawn global companies to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The GIS-2025 summit is expected to boost economic growth in Madhya Pradesh by facilitating key investments and partnerships with global players. With the participation of top industrialists, diplomatic representatives, and international trade organizations, the event is poised to strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a major investment hub in India. (ANI)

