Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gita Press said on Monday that it would accept the Gandhi Peace Prize as it was a matter of great honour but would refuse the Rs 1 crore cash award.

Dr Lalmani Tiwari, the manager of Gita Press, while speaking to ANI the said that it will, however, accept the prize as it is a matter of honour.

"Gita Press has been conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. This is a very proud moment for us. We thank the govt of India and PM Modi for this award. We have denied accepting any kind of donations as it is our principle. However, we will certainly accept the award for its honour," he said.

Established in 1923, Gita Press is one of the world's largest publishers, having published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages, including 16.21 crore Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.

A political row erupted after the Central government announced that Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press of Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the decision a "travesty" and is like "awarding Savarkar and Godse".

"The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse," he said in a tweet.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said that the jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Geeta Press, Gorakhpur for the Gandhi Peace Prize.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2021, recognizes the important and unparalleled contribution of Gita Press, in contributing to the collective upliftment of humanity, which personifies Gandhian living in the true sense. (ANI)

