Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a veiled jibe at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that the man who put pressure on OP Rajbhar's son Arvind Rajbhar to apologise will not win the Lok Sabha polls from the Ghosi seat even if he apologises himself. The SP chief added that BJP should give him the ministry of 'Big Talk." (Batoda mantralaya).

In a purported video, Arvind Rajbhar is seen bowing down on a stage at an event after being asked by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to seek blessings from the party workers ahead of the general elections.

Arvind Rajbhar is contesting from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, in a social media post, targeted Pathak's actions, stating that even if the BJP leader who compelled Rajbhar to bow down, 'bows down', it wouldn't guarantee victory in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

"Even if the on who asked for an apology, apologizes, Ghosi will not be won. The BJP government should open a 'Batoda Ministry' and give it to this general spokesperson," Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

After the video of the BJP leader went viral, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is forcing the leader of their alliance to bow down and apologize.

Reacting to it, Arvind Rajbhar said that the opposition is making baseless allegations.

"...A video is viral on social media and the opposition is making baseless allegations that I was forced to apologise. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak asked me to seek the people's blessings. I was seeking blessings from the party workers," he clarified.

"In any big event or even at my party's rally, I bow down to my party workers. The opposition has nothing left with them; it is just a start. They'll do so many things to break the confidence and unity of our party workers," he said. (ANI)

