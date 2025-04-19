Shimla, April 19 (PTI) BJP national president and Union health minister J P Nadda was accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and workers on Saturday as he reached Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh as part of his two-day visit to the state.

Nadda left for Chamba by road, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting and also hold discussions with senior party leaders.

BJP MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma gave a courtesy call to Nadda.

Talking to mediapersons later, Nadda targeted the Congress-led state government and said giving advertisements worth crores of rupees to newspapers like National Herald, which are neither sold nor seen in Himachal Pradesh, is a misuse of public money.

He alleged that neither the pensions nor the salaries to employees are given on time in the state.

