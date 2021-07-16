Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) In a major development, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Binoy Tamang resigned from the party on Thursday and urged the leaders of his faction to refrain from using his name as their chief.

In a letter to GJM general secretary Anil Thapa, Tamang wrote, "After losing two consecutive elections in 2019 and 2021, it is my moral responsibility to resign from the post of president, GJM."

He said after a thorough analysis of the electoral outcome, he has come to the conclusion that most of the party functionaries are not serious about organisational matters and played "double-standard" roles during elections, due to which the party performed poorly and its alliance partner, Trinamool Congress (TMC), failed to get a seat "from our region".

Tamang said he has decided to resign from the party and the leaders of his faction should not use his name as their chief anymore.

He later told reporters that he will work for the interest of the people of the Darjeeling hills, but did not specify whether he would be floating a new political outfit in the coming days.

"Let us see how my political journey unfolds from here. One thing is clear, my sole purpose will remain to serve the interest of the people in the hills," Tamang added.

The GJM was divided in 2017 following a three-month strike and violence in the Darjeeling hills in 2017 demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, with one faction headed by Bimal Gurung and another by Tamang.

While Tamang had sided with the ruling TMC in West Bengal, Gurung went underground. Till September 2020, the Gurung faction was supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), till he resurfaced in October and pledged support to the TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Both factions interestingly supported the TMC in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Thapa said he will call an emergency meeting of the GJM soon to take stock of the situation and decide the future course of action.

