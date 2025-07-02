New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other enforcement agencies for busting a global drug trafficking syndicate with eight arrests and seizures of 5 consignments linked to the cartel.

The operation also triggered simultaneous crackdowns in the United States and Australia, underscoring its vast international footprint.

In a post in X, Amit Shah commended the collaborative effort, calling it a "stellar example of multi-agency coordination" and highlighting the scale of the crackdown, which targeted a network operating across four continents and more than 10 countries.

"Congratulations to NCB and all agencies on busting a global drug cartel. The probe set a stellar example of multi-agency coordination, resulting in 8 arrests and seizures of 5 consignments while triggering crackdowns in the US and Australia against the ring that operates across 4 continents and 10+ nations," Shah posted on X.

He further noted that Indian agencies are closely monitoring sophisticated techniques being used by international drug syndicates, including crypto-based transactions and anonymous drop shipping mechanisms.

"Our agencies are constantly monitoring sophisticated modes like crypto payments and anonymous drop shippers used by these gangs," the post reads

The Home Minister reaffirmed the government's strong stance on narcotics, stating that the Modi government is determined to dismantle every drug network endangering India's youth.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led govt is determined to saw off every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where they operate from," he asserted.

In recent years, India's anti-drug agency, NCB and other law enforcement agencies have stepped up efforts against international narcotics trafficking, which often uses Indian territory as both a transit point and a destination market. The NCB, in coordination with agencies such as the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has increased digital surveillance, financial tracking, and real-time intelligence sharing to counter the rise in dark web and crypto-enabled drug trade.

This latest operation highlights India's expanding role in the fight against narcotics.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in close coordination with other agencies, dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate that used encrypted digital platforms, drop shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents.

The cartel was busted during a routine vehicle interception near Bengali Market in New Delhi, unravelling a sophisticated criminal web operating across India, the United States of America, Australia, and Europe, showcasing the global reach of illicit pharma networks and NCB's capability to lead coordinated international enforcement actions.

"This operation uncovered a global network spanning four continents and more than 10 countries," said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement. (ANI)

