Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that AIMIM fields candidates wherever Congress contests BJP by taking money from the saffron party, asking how much money did the Wayanad MP take from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being restricted to 50 among 540 Lok Sabha seats.

"Rahul Gandhi as president fought on 540 Lok Sabha seats and came down to 50 seats and no one questions him how much money did you take? How much money did you take from Modi? You won't get any answer..." Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi in Warangal, while hitting out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Rahul Gandhi accused the party of contesting the elections on the 'behest of the BJP'."Other than BJP and BRS, there is also a third party in between, AIMIM. Wherever Congress is fighting against the BJP, whether it is Rajasthan, Assam, Maharashtra or Gujarat, AIMIM is there to help the BJP. It has different rates for different states. They take money from the BJP and contest against the Congress," the Wayanad MP said.

Telangana will go for Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

AIMIM has fielded candidates for nine seats in Hyderabad in the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

