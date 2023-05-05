New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Cash-strapped airline Go First on Friday said it has cancelled all its flights till May 12.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

"... due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet.

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, it added.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended sale of tickets till May 15.

The watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)