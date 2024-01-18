Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) Twenty of the 35 works under the 'Imagine Panaji' Smart City project have been completed, a senior official said on Thursday.

The project was conceived in 2015 and work orders were issued in 2022, Imagine Panaji Smart city Development Limited (IPSCDL) Chief Executive Officer Sanjith Rodrigues said at a press conference amid allegations of its slow pace.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Accused Neelam Azad.

"Some 75 per cent of the works were completed in the last few months. So far, 20 of the 35 works have been completed," he said.

While the project entails digging of several roads to lay pipelines, which was inconveniencing people due to dust pollution, Rodrigues blamed it on the fast pace at which the works were being carried out.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Karnataka Hospital Announces Free Delivery of Newborns From January 18 to January 22 To Celebrate Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

"Due to the tremendous pace of work, we are facing issues of dust and dug up roads. Issues like heavy rains and organisation of festivals like Purple Fest, Shigmo, Carnival also create hurdles. We want festivals to happen and work to be completed quickly at the same time," he said.

He said amenities like the pumping station in Mala had saved people from flooding during monsoon in 2023, adding all Smart City works are in the "last mile" and would be completed soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)