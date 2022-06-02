Panaji, Jun 2 (PTI) Three persons were held on Thursday for allegedly posing as anti-narcotics personnel, firing in the air and robbing a man in Mapusa in Goa, a police official said.

Also Read | Union Home Min Today Took a Review Meeting with All Agencies on Flood Preparedness in View … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said James Souza, Vinayak Somji and Williams Rodrigues were held for robbing Naved Sheikh at gun-point and firing in the air in the early hours of the day.

Also Read | Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man to Death for Raping, Killing 32-Year-Old Woman.

"Bicholim resident Sheikh was returning from work when he was stopped by the three accused, who were in a car. They identified themselves as anti-narcotics officers and robbed him. A case has been registered under IPC and Arms Act provisions," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)