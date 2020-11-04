Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 44,372, a health department official said.

With eight more deaths, the overall toll mounted to 626, he said.

Meanwhile, 239 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 41,611, the official said, adding that the state now has 2,135 active cases.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,372, new cases 183, death toll 626, discharged 41,611, active cases 2,135, samples tested till date 3,06,425.

