Panaji, Nov 15 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 58 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 45,903, a health department official said.

Three more fatalities pushed the toll to 662, he said.

A total of 123 patients were discharged in the day, raising he total count of recoveries to 43,656, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 1,585 active cases.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,903, new cases 58, death toll 662, discharged 43,656, active cases 1,585, samples tested till date 3,21,769.

