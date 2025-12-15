Panaji (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): Luthra Brothers, the owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, where 25 people were killed in a fire, will be deported from Thailand on Tuesday, Goa police said.

Upon their arrival, officials from the central agencies will take Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, from where the Goa Police will take them on transit remand.

Luthra brothers are being deported from Bangkok to face charges for allegedly operating the club without proper safety permits. The blaze on December 6 in their club is suspected to have been caused during a fire show on the premises

Meanwhile, the Goa government has formed a special legal team to ensure the case is pursued effectively. The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Investigating officers are gathering evidence regarding all alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers in order to prepare a strong charge sheet.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled.

Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports and requested the Thai authorities to deport them. An Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return.

This is possible under an extradition treaty between the two countries, which has been in force since 2015. Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed as cooperation between the two countries continues. Authorities say they are working with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case.

The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand shortly after the blaze on December 6, when emergency teams were still battling it.

The Goa Police has filed a criminal case dated December 07 at the Police Station Arpora Anjuna, North Goa, under sections 105, 125, 125 (a), 125(b), and 287 read with 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The FIR states that on December 6, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, the accused persons, had organised a fire show at the restaurant Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora, without taking proper precautions and without providing fire safety equipment and other safety measures.

The fire show resulted in a serious fire, due to which 25 innocent people, including tourists and staff, succumbed to death and many others were seriously injured. Luthra brothers, despite knowing that the restaurant does not have emergency exit doors on the ground or deck floors for evacuation in case of emergency, organised the fire show

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the subjects Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, along with other accused, were operating the said restaurant without obtaining the necessary permissions/licenses from the competent authorities.

Another accused and co-partner in Birch-Arpora, Ajay Gupta, had also been arrested in Delhi by the Goa Police.

Earlier, Delhi's Rohini District Court rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, noting the seriousness of the allegations and their conduct.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vandana rejected the pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra after hearing the submissions of counsel for the Goa Police and senior advocate for the accused persons.

"The nature of offence, prima facie, is grave and serious in nature where 25 people have lost their lives," ASJ Vandana said in the order.

The court further said that, in view of the grave and serious nature of the applicants' conduct and the allegations levelled against them, this Court is not inclined to exercise discretion in their favour.

"In view of the aforesaid reasons, and without expressing any opinion on the merits or veracity of the allegations, this Court finds no ground to entertain the present application seeking Transit Anticipatory Bail and to suspend the LOC," ASJ Vandana ordered on December 11.

Luthra brothers' escape to Thailand had also invited some harsh criticism from the opposition, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleging possible involvement of BJP officials and criticised authorities for failing to prevent their departure despite the alleged negligence that led to the tragic deaths of 25 people.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "They didn't just flee from India like that; there should also be an investigation into whose hands were involved in driving them away. Without the support of the BJP government, they couldn't have fled Goa. IndiGo flights are not available to people, the country's public is distressed, and the lives of 25 people were lost due to the negligence of those individuals--yet they fled from India using IndiGo, and the government couldn't do anything? It's good that they have been caught; bring them back quickly and take strict action."

Meanwhile, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against the Luthra brothers, asserting that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 victims of the deadly fire.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sawant said, "We will bring them to Goa as soon as possible. To ensure this accident doesn't recur, our enforcement team, comprising senior officers, fire safety officers, and building construction officers, is visiting various clubs and restaurants. The clubs where serious violations are found will be closed." (ANI)

