Panaji (Goa) [India], November 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of copying his scheme for government-sponsored pilgrimages and passing it off as his own.

"I had announced it in the budget and my scheme was ready too. My scheme has been notified too. Registration has also begun for those who want to undertake 'teerth yatra'. He copies my schemes. He is habituated to this. He is a copymaster," Sawant told reporters.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

Sawant's comments come days after Kejriwal during his visit to poll-bound Goa on November 1 announced free government-sponsored pilgrimages to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif and Velankanni for people in Goa if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power after state Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)