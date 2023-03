Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday chaired a meeting of senior officials to review preparations and infrastructure for the upcoming G20 meetings in Goa, which are scheduled to be held in the next four months.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator for India's G20 presidency, along with Union Tourism secretary Arvind Singh met Sawant in Porvorim.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said Goa will host eight meetings of G20 from April to July, and of these, two are related to health and tourism ministries.

The first meeting will be held from April 17 to 19, followed by another meeting in May.

“There are three groups of meeting from June 5 to 23 and another meeting will be held in July,” the chief minister said.

The sustainable development goals will be the focus of these meetings, which will promote millets and the concept of vocal for local, he said.

The state government's concept of Swayampurna Goa will also be pushed during the G20 meeting, Sawant added.

