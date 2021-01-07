Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss issues concerning the state.

A statement issued here by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sawant met Shah at the latter's official residence in the national capital.

"Various issues related to resumption of mining activities in the state, coal and others were discussed during the meeting," the CMO said.

The home minister also expressed happiness over the BJP's performance in the Zilla Panchayat elections held last month, wherein the party won 33 seats, it said.

"The home minister assured the chief minister full support from the Centre in the fight against COVID-19, its vaccination drive and other priorities of Goa as the state entered 60th year of its Liberation," the CMO added in the statement.

