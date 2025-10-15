Vasco Da Gama (Goa) [India], October 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributed forms to beneficiaries under Majhe Ghar Yojana on Tuesday. He also addressed the event.

In a post on X, Sawant mentioned that the event related to the Majhe Ghar Yojana received a tremendous response in Dabolim, reaffirming its commitment to affordable housing and land rights.

"Delighted by the tremendous response at Dabolim for Mhaje Ghar Yojana - reaffirming our commitment to affordable housing and land rights. Joined by Industries & Panchayat Minister Shri @MauvinGodinho , local bodies representatives and officials,'' wrote Sawant.

Meanwhile, Sulakshana Sawant, wife of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the launch of 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' as she highlighted that houses built before 1972 here often lacked proper ownership documents, creating hurdles for residents in transferring or constructing homes.

"I thank Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He inaugurated 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' and dedicated many projects. Mhaje Ghar Yojana has been started, so that the house in which someone is living is registered in their name. So, if a house needs to be transferred or new construction is to be done, then he doesn't face any problems with the documents. If we look specifically at the houses that were built before 1972, they didn't have any documents. So, they didn't have any documents of their house or land," said Sulakshana.

"This scheme is very beneficial for those who own such houses, allowing them to acquire their own ownership rights. I believe this is a scheme that impacts more than half of Goa's population so positively and makes their lives so much easier," she added.

Earlier in October, Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects, including the Goa Government's 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana'.Shah distributed the certificates to the beneficiaries of the 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana'.

In his address, Shah said that the 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana' being launched today is not just a government scheme, but a reflection of the efforts made by our government under the leadership of PM Modi for reforms, led by a capable administration and a sensitive government. (ANI)

