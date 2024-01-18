North Goa (Goa) [India], January 18 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday cleaned temple premises in Sakhali constituency in North Goa as part of the 'Swachhata Abhiyan'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI later, the Goa CM said that his government has declared a public holiday for government employees on January 22, on the occasion of pran pratishtha at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We have started cleanliness drives in all temples of Sakhali constituency. Goa government has declared a public holiday for government employees on January 22," CM Sawant said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a cleanliness drive on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign at all religious places until January 22 when the country will witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Last week, PM Modi cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. (ANI)

