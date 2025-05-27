Navelim (Goa) [India], May 27 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for 300 KLPD (kiloliters per day) Ethanol Plant at Navelim Industrial area.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "The state government is committed to the development of the state...Almost 200 people will get employment from this...Women will also get empowered and get jobs..."

Earlier on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Sawant said that he has raised the issue of the revival of Khazan lands at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "This is the 6th meeting of NITI Aayog that I got to attend...different issues across the country are discussed in this meeting... I raised the Khazan land issue in the meeting and submitted a plan to revive it and it is very important. We are hopeful of receiving assistance from the Centre."

Khazans are traditional farmlands in Goa that were created in low-lying areas near the coast. They are characterized by intricate networks of sluice gates, embankments, and canals designed to control the flow of saltwater and freshwater, allowing for rice cultivation and aquaculture in areas prone to tidal flooding. Khazans host diverse ecosystems, providing habitats for many species. They contribute to Goa's economy through agriculture, fishing, transport, and tourism.

In the NITI Aayog meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all the states should work together to make India a developed country and achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should commit to developing every state, every city, and every village, and only then would we be able to make the country Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, earlier on Saturday.

This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.PM said that India has emerged among the top five economies of the world, and 25 crore have escaped poverty. He emphasized that India needs to accelerate this transformation and encouraged states to leverage their manufacturing strengths.

He added that India has announced the Manufacturing Mission and that global investors are interested in the country. The Prime Minister encouraged the states to utilize this opportunity and make it easy for investments. (ANI)

