Margao (Goa) [India], June 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday observed the 50th anniversary of the Emergency by attending a special screening of a program held in Margao, as part of a nationwide initiative to reflect on the historic period.

The screening was conducted at multiple locations across the state and the country, drawing participation from citizens, students, and party workers.

Speaking to ANI after the event, CM Sawant said, "On the completion of 50 years of Emergency, a program is being organised here in Margao. The screening of this program is being conducted everywhere...We received a good response here...It is important to observe this day for the future generations..."

He emphasised that remembering the Emergency was crucial not only for preserving democratic values but also to ensure that future generations understand the consequences of curbing civil liberties.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday slammed the Congress government on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency and described the Emergency as a dark period in Indian history, where democratic values were crushed by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government.

Sharma emphasised that June 25, 1975, is recorded in Indian history as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', highlighting the government's attack on democratic institutions.

Addressing a seminar on 'Emergency and Martyrdom Day of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Jaipur, Sharma said, "The date of 25th June 1975 has been recorded in Indian history as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. We have to tell this to the coming generation and also tell them that the then Indira Gandhi government declared emergency in the country and also did the despicable act of crushing the democratic values of India."

He praised the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh workers in resisting the Emergency and fighting for democracy. Sharma noted that their efforts helped shape the country's future.

"Our Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers, Jan Sangh workers, gave as much strength at that time as they could, and they did the job of giving a reply. Today we realise what would have been the condition of our country if our nationalist people had not moved in this direction...," he added. (ANI)

