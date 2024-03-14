South Goa (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra Abhiyan in Margao, a campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said that he met around 20,000 people on Thursday and conveyed the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give suggestions for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra as the party decides its manifesto for the upcoming general elections based on people's suggestions.

"People are responding well... ST community organised a thanksgiving programme to thank PM Modi for the political reservation to their community... I have met around 20,000 people today and conveyed the message of PM Modi to give suggestions for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra as we decide our manifesto based on people's suggestions," Sawant said.

Earlier in February, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the party's nationwide 'Sankalp Patra Sujhav Abhiyan' and 'Viksit Bharat- Modi Ki Guarantee Rath' for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The BJP aims to collect more than one crore suggestions from the public at more than 250 locations for its manifesto. Suggestions can also be given via a missed call to 9090902024, the party said.

'Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee Rath' will extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives to all Lok Sabha constituencies. The video van, under the program, will gather public suggestions and enhance connectivity with the party. This initiative aims to inform and engage the public about the government's achievements and vision.

Nadda conveyed the initiation of the process to gather suggestions for the BJP's manifesto, which is currently under preparation.

By deploying video vans by March 15, the party aims to connect with people across the country, collecting over one crore suggestions to fulfil their aspirations over the next five years. These public inputs will contribute to the Sankalp Patra, shaping the party's vision for a developed nation. (ANI)

