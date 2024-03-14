Mumbai, March 14: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi and across India are observing the third Roza of Ramzan today, March 14. Tomorrow, March 15, Muslim community members will observe the fourth Roza or the fast of Ramzan. The holy month of Ramzan also known as Ramadan began on March 12 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of March 11. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the fourth Roza on March 15.

The holy month of Ramzan is also known as Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from morning to evening. They start their fast in the morning before sunrise and break their fast in the evening post-sunset. Before starting their fast, Muslims indulge in Sehri, a pre-dawn meal and end their fast in the evening with an Iftar meal. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 13 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Notably, all Muslim adults observe fasting during Ramzan as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. During Ramadan, people also indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. The timings of Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city. Here's a look at Sehri and Iftar timings for the fourth Roza on March 15. Ramadan 2024 Do’s and Dont’s: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During the Sacred Fasting Month.

Sehri, Iftar Time for Second Roza on March 13:

Roza 4 March 15, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:33 AM 6:49 PM Delhi 5:11 AM 6:31 PM Kolkata 4:30 AM 5:47 PM Ahmedabad 5:33 AM 6:50 PM Bengaluru 5:16 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 5:05 AM 6:20 PM Hyderabad 5:11 AM 6:27 PM Srinagar 5:17 AM 6:40 PM Lucknow 4:58 AM 6:16 PM Bhopal 5:13 AM 6:31 PM Malappuram 5:22 AM 6:37 PM Patna 4:41 AM 6:00 PM Jaipur 5:18 AM 6:37 PM

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Raman Eid 2023 or Eid al-Fitr 2024 after the crescent moon is sighted at the end of the month-long fasting period. Eid Al Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated globally.

