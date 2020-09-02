Panaji (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Sawant tweeted.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,962 active COVID-19 cases and 13,850 recoveries have been reported in Goa.

So far, 194 lives have been claimed by the virus in the state. (ANI)

