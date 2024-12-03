Panaji (Goa) [India], December 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday extended his best wishes to devotees and pilgrims for the decennial Exposition of the relics and the feast of St Francis Xavier, calling it a time for 'spiritual renewal'.

In his message, he said, "We are fortunate to witness the decennial Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier. This Solemn Exposition, held every ten years, is an opportunity to introspect on the teachings of the Saint and an occasion for spiritual renewal. It is also a time to rekindle in the hearts of the laity the desire to be messengers of the Good News."

Hoping that the Exposition helps promote harmony among Goans and brings about the 'spiritual renewal', Sawant added, "I also take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to the pilgrims, which will conclude on January 5, 2025."

CM Sawant further added, "It is heartening to know that the theme chosen for this solemn Exposition is, 'We are Messengers of the Good News.'"

The Chief Minister noted that the government of Goa has consistently demonstrated its ability and competence in hosting events of such magnitude, which attract people from both India and the world.

"It reiterates the government's stance of being Swayampurna and Atma Nirbhar in providing world-class facilities, and also enables locals to derive benefit from hosting such grand functions, as it attracts people from across the globe," he added.

CM Sawant praised the hard work of the Exposition Committee, formed to oversee the event, for ensuring the successful execution of this solemn function, which includes religious ceremonies and highlights Goa's cultural and religious legacy.

"Let us on this day pledge to build communities of love, peace, justice, harmony, and brotherhood. Let us also see the warmth of our light by reaching out to the marginalized and less privileged in whatever way we can to alleviate their suffering," he concluded. (ANI)

