Cochin (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday handed over the first Electric Hybrid 100 Pax water metro ferry to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The 23 battery-powered electric boats being constructed for the water metro project under the KMRL can carry 100 passengers.

Also Read | Mumbai: Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Fined Rs 49.20 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore.

As per an official release, in the naming and delivery protocol signing ceremony held at Cochin Shipyard, the boat was named Muziris by Madhumita Behra, wife of KMRL MD Loknath Behra.

Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, Madhu S Nair, Directors Bejoy Bhaskar, V J Jose and KMRL Directors K R Kumar and Dileep Kumar Sinha and officials of Classification Society attended the event.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 1,796 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Infection Rate Crosses 2%.

The delivery protocol was signed between Sivakumar A, General Manager and Sajan John, Additional General Manager, KMRL. After the delivery function, a short ferry ride was held in the Kochi backwaters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)