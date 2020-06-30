Panaji, June 30 (PTI) The Congress in Goa held protests on the second consecutive day on Tuesday against the continuous hike in fuel prices by the Centre.

State Congress unit president Girish Chodankar said protests were held under Valpoi block in north Goa and Sanguem in south Goa for immediate rollback of fuel prices.

"In India, petrol and diesel are the most expensive compared to our neighbouring countries," he said.

