Panaji, Mar 29 (PTI) Congress Lok Sabha MP from Goa Francis Sardinha on Monday said the state unit chief Girish Chodankar was weakening the party.

He said the party needed to replace Chodankar before the Assembly polls scheduled for next year.

Chodankar was not available for comment.

Incidentally, the attack by Sardinha on Chodankar's leadership comes days after the state Congress' women's wing chief Pratima Coutinho joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

She had said the state Congress had weak leadership and was suffering from infighting.

