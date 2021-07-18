Panaji, July 18: The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till July 26. The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time.

“The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Karnataka Unlock: Yediyurappa Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Allows Theatres And Multiplexes With 50% Occupancy.

The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 18, 2021

During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also lowed to remain open. The coastal state, a tourist haven in normal times, reported 120 new infections and two deaths on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,562 active cases.

