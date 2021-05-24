Panaji, May 24 (PTI) Lifeguards posted on Goa's beaches and riverfronts and differently-abled persons are categorized as frontline workers by the state health department, a senior official said on Monday.

Goa Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said a notification has been issued in this regard.

Beaches in the coastal state are currently manned by lifeguards who are appointed by a private agency.

Borkar said the lifeguards would have to avail a certificate from the State Tourism department to validate themselves for COVID-19 vaccination.

Responding to a query, Borkar said vaccination for lifeguards will begin on May 25.

"As far as differently-abled persons are concerned, the state Health Department will prepare a strategy in consultation with the State Social Welfare department. We don't want to create any inconvenience to the differently-abled persons when they arrive at vaccination centres. Schedule for vaccination for the differently-abled would be announced later," he added.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 tally in Goa stood at 1,47,861 and the overall death toll is 2,421, as per the state government.

