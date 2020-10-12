Panaji (Goa) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Government of Goa has decided to create two new police districts namely Mapusa and Ponda, taking the total number of police districts in the State to four, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday.

"In a major decision, the Government of Goa has decided to create two New Police Districts namely Mapusa and Ponda. Hence, there will now be a total of four police districts with four district SP's," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

"This decision will enable better and effective control over law and order, and prevention of crime," he added. (ANI)

