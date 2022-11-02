Panaji, Nov 2 (PTI) The Goa government will renovate the Chapora fort, a popular tourist point in the state, at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kinnaur Assembly By-Election 2022: Shyam Saran Negi, Who Participated in India’s First Election, Casts Vote in Himachal Pradesh.

The North Goa-based fort, from where one can enjoy the view of the Arabian sea, came to limelight after it featured in "Dil Chahta Hai", a 2001 movie starring Aamir Khan and others.

Also Read | Examine if People With Disabilities Can Be Under Different Categories in Civil Services: Supreme Court Asks Centre.

The official from the state Archives and Archaeology Department said tenders have been floated inviting bids from agencies for the task.

"The estimated cost of the renovation work is Rs 2.64 crore. Tenders have been issued online," he said.

As per the conditions set by the government, the agency needs to have experience in executing work of similar nature on protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or in any other state. The agency has to complete the task of renovation within 18 months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)