Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Goa government on Sunday extended the lockdown at the Mormugao Taluka till 6 am on July 24 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The rest of Goa will follow the night curfew till August 10, except for containment zones which are governed by the orders issued by the collector.

The state government had earlier announced a complete lockdown for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 'Janata Curfew' announced by the Goa government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, would continue in the entire state from 8 pm to 6 am every day till August 10. (ANI)

