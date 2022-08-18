Panaji, Aug 18 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday said 100 per cent households in the rural parts of state now have piped water connection, a claim mocked by the opposition Congress which alleged several taps under this scheme continued to run dry.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said an event to provide a QR (quick response) code for water bill payment will be held in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and CM Pramod Sawant on August 19 here.

It said the initiative is part of the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, which is being implemented in the state by the Goa Public Works Department.

Hitting out at the state government, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sankalp Amonkar said the claim of "Har Ghar Jal" was a blatant lie.

"The claim of 100 per cent coverage of Har Ghar Jal in Goa by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is a blatant lie. The scheme is a failure in Mormugao (Amonkar's Assembly seat). In most part of the state, there are taps but no water supply," the Congress leader said.

"It is a shame the BJP has tweeted that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100 percent certification of Har Ghar Jal. This is the biggest joke on the people of Goa," Amonkar alleged.

