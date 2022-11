Panaji, Nov 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the state government will settle all eligible cases of the tribal community members under the Forest Rights Act before the end of its present tenure.

The tenure of the present BJP-led Goa government ends in 2027.

Addressing a gathering on the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda on Tuesday, Sawant said his government has fast-tracked cases related to the Forest Rights Act in the coastal state.

"Cases under the Forest Rights Act are being settled since last three years. We have given sanads (land related rights) in 750 cases while there are 10,000 claims in all that need to be settled,” he said.

All the cases under the Act would be settled before the end of tenure of the present government, the CM said.

Sawnt said the state government is sensitive towards the issues of tribals.

The tribal population should be aware about schemes launched for their welfare by the state and central governments, he said.

The tribal leaders should take the initiative of creating awareness about these schemes among the people, he added.

