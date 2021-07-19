Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) The results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education which were declared on Monday evening saw 99.40 per cent students passing, including 99.74 per cent girls and 99.05 per cent boys, officials said here.

Amid the cancellation of HSSC exams this year due the COVID-19 pandemic, the result was tabulated based on marks secured by the students in Class X, XI and Unit tests, as well as Class XII mid-term and preliminary exams and periodical test, they said.

Board chairperson Bhagirath Shetye said 99.39 students in the Arts stream passed, while this figure was 99.66 per cent for the Commerce stream, 99.68 per cent in Science and 98.51 per cent in vocational subjects.

Officials pointed out that higher secondary schools in rural areas of Sanguem, Canacona and Sattari secured 100 per cent pass results.

