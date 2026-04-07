Porvorim (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Goa Legislative Assembly will host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-VII (West Zone) Conference from April 8-10, 2026, at the Goa Marriott Resort, Miramar.

The conference is expected to bring together senior parliamentary leaders from across western India for discussions on key governance and development priorities.

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The three-day conference aims to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and promote meaningful dialogue on regional and national issues. It will also serve as a platform for the exchange of legislative best practices and collaborative approaches to contemporary challenges in governance.

The conference will feature two thematic plenary sessions, namely "The Role of Young Legislators in achieving the goals of a developed India by 2047" to be held on April 9, 2026, and "Priorities of Zone-VII in Trade, Tourism, Urbanisation, Environment and Coastal Connectivity" to be held on April 10, 2026. These sessions will focus on fostering constructive dialogue on development priorities, legislative innovation, and regional cooperation among participating States.

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A series of formal sessions, discussions, and networking engagements will be held over the three days. A welcome dinner for delegates will also be hosted on April 8 on the Mandovi River Cruise. The inaugural session will commence at 10:40 AM on April 9, followed by the Speaker's address at 12:10 PM. The valedictory session will be held on April 10.

The Goa Legislative Assembly, as host, has expressed confidence that the conference will further strengthen democratic dialogue and institutional cooperation among participating legislatures.

The conference will witness participation of several distinguished dignitaries, including Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Governor of Goa Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, and Minister for Legislative Affairs, Goa Mauvin Godinho, along with Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Chairpersons, and other representatives from the legislatures of Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. (ANI)

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