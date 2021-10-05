Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) As many as 86 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Goa on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state rose to 1,76,767, while the death toll reached 3,322, the official said.

At least 66 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,72,698, and leaving the coastal state with 747 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 4,256 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 13,73,627, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,767, new cases 86, death toll 3,322, discharged 1,72,698, active cases 747, samples tested till date 13,73,627.

