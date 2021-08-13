Panaji (Goa) [India], August 13 (ANI): The missing girl whose body was found at Calangute Beach on Thursday, died due to drowning, said Goa Police.

The girl went missing on Wednesday. Her body was found washed ashore at Calangute beach on Thursday. Following this, the body was sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12 Smartphone With Exynos 850 Chipset Launched in India; Priced From Rs 13,999.

"Her identity was confirmed by her family. Post-mortem report concluded death by drowning. No indication of sexual assault or violence," said Shobhit Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Realme Book Slim To Be Launched in India on August 18 Alongside Realme GT Series.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)